Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti lowered Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $964.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $346.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 706.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

