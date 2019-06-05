Arcblock 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.44 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00392350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.58 or 0.02736977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00149405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000823 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, BitMart, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx, LBank, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

