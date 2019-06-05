Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $834,000 in FMC Corp (FMC)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,321,000 after acquiring an additional 62,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,284,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,649,000 after acquiring an additional 315,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,311,000 after acquiring an additional 717,477 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,653,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,270,000 after acquiring an additional 107,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $94.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

FMC stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,055.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,389,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

