ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,559,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,957,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 184,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,285,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after purchasing an additional 964,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $67,563.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $223,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,492.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,884 shares of company stock valued at $5,590,443. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

