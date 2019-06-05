ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76,753 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $52,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,331,119.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,907.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total transaction of $638,997.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,238.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,451 shares of company stock worth $13,939,889 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

SPLK stock opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

