Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,403,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,390,000 after buying an additional 569,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,646,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,587,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,120,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,223,000 after buying an additional 1,126,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,977,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

