AstraZeneca (AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,100 ($92.77) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,480.56 ($84.68).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 5,981 ($78.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,110 ($66.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

In related news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

