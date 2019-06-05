Aurubis (NDA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.22 ($60.72).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €40.33 ($46.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €37.91 ($44.08) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($84.74).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.