AurumCoin Market Cap Hits $2.97 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00404890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.92 or 0.02738717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00148370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

