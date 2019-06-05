Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,242,344 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $349,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.31.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,738 shares of company stock worth $8,051,281 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,037. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

