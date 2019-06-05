AVI Global Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AGT traded up GBX 4.36 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 737.36 ($9.63). The company had a trading volume of 42,998 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.32 million and a P/E ratio of 20.95.

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 2,500 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £18,525 ($24,206.19).

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

