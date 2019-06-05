Avista Corp (AVA) Director Sells $19,078.92 in Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Director R John Taylor sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $19,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 1,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

