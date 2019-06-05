AXA (CS) PT Set at €28.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €28.20 ($32.79) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.51 ($30.83).

CS opened at €22.21 ($25.82) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

