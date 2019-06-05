B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $183,000 Position in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,967,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 124,329 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 214.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIN. Aegis began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of KIN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.10. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

