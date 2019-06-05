Bank of America Corp (BAC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by an average of 39.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of America stock. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,938,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/bank-of-america-corp-bac-announces-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.