Bank of America Corp (BAC) Receives $33.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $253.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

