Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 203 Shares of Isramco, Inc. (ISRL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Isramco were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Isramco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Isramco by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Isramco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRL stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.38. Isramco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.11 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

ISRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Isramco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Isramco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Isramco

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

