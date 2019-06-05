Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 353.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

