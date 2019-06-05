Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 5,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $202,649.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 4,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $150,016.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,891.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 407 shares of company stock valued at $13,738. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.44. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

