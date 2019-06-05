Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 200.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

WIRE stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $314.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/bank-of-montreal-can-lowers-holdings-in-encore-wire-co-wire.html.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.