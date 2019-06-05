BankUnited (BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.29.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.03 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

