Baxter International Inc (BAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Baxter International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Baxter International stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $76,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,056,187 shares of company stock worth $386,222,459 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

