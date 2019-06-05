BidaskClub Downgrades Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.58.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $98.03 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $376,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 23,781 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $1,731,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,235. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.