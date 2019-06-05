BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 640.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,995,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,348,255.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,022.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 908,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,331,691.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $506,843.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,671,608 shares of company stock worth $200,335,807 in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

