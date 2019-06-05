BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Position Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

