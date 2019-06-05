Bollard Group LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $73.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

