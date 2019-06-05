Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193,200 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 6.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,905,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,530,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,860,000 after purchasing an additional 596,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,943,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 204,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,073. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $111,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $1,165,597.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,762.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,475 shares of company stock worth $6,633,747. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

