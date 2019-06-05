Breezecoin (BRZC) Price Reaches $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

Breezecoin (CURRENCY:BRZC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Breezecoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Breezecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breezecoin token can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Breezecoin has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00385524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.02953166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00149899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Breezecoin Profile

Breezecoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,966,461 tokens. The Reddit community for Breezecoin is /r/BreezeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breezecoin’s official website is www.breezecoin.io. Breezecoin’s official Twitter account is @breezecoinio.

Buying and Selling Breezecoin

Breezecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breezecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breezecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breezecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

