Bremer Bank National Association Invests $25,000 in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $944,468. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

