Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $466,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,841 shares in the company, valued at $16,499,336.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,164 shares of company stock worth $7,477,192 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.