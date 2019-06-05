Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Edward Chaplin acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

