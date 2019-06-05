Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,109 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $4,642,915.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $2,023,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,867.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,984 shares of company stock valued at $19,072,464 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

