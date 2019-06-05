Brokerages Anticipate Affimed NV (AFMD) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Affimed also posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 29.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 190,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 622,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,585. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

