Brokerages Anticipate Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Quantenna Communications posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTNA. BidaskClub downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Quantenna Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Quantenna Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ QTNA opened at $24.26 on Friday. Quantenna Communications has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $936.70 million, a P/E ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 64,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $1,567,939.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 114,604 shares of company stock worth $2,594,189 over the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

