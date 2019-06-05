Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce sales of $128.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.87 million and the highest is $129.11 million. WesBanco posted sales of $105.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $512.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.38 million to $516.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $522.87 million, with estimates ranging from $506.75 million to $529.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 527,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 62,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in WesBanco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 76,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,045. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

