Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Target Price at $136.38

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.52. 5,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,835. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $133.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

