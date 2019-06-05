Brokerages Set CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Price Target at $42.60

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CVI opened at $45.68 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 377,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,343,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 495,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,239,000 after buying an additional 624,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,087,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

