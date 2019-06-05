Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Target Price at $15.88

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $13.50 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

COOP stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 62.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray purchased 52,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $495,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

