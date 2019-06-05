Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,652,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $638,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

