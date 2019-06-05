Buckle Inc (BKE) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Buckle were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Buckle by 155.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 241,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 114,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,347 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $748.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $201.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckle news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,464 shares in the company, valued at $578,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

