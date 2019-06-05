Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $18.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.54.

BLDR opened at $14.92 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $167,885.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,852 shares in the company, valued at $555,728.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 123,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $1,961,279.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,697. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $18,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 322.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

