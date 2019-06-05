California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,857 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. FMR LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,050,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,297,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Independent Bank by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $124,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

