California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bodenholm Capital AB bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,012,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 591,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total transaction of $2,121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $1,894,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $297.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $170.26 and a 1-year high of $302.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

