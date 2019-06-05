California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,598 Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,611,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,598 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vereit were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Vereit by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,577,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $80,836,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 646.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,663,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,770,345 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,688,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,820,000 after buying an additional 4,284,990 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $19,700,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

NYSE VER opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,598 Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-33598-shares-of-vereit-inc-ver.html.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.