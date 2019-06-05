Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 436.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,544 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFIG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 557.2% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 951,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 806,451 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,873,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 302,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

