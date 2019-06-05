Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,296 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,115 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,212,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $453,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $5,973,148. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $215.65.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.69.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

