Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 17,214 II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 470,350 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $10,693,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $8,580,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in II-VI by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in II-VI by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In related news, Director Shaker Sadasivam bought 14,250 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 3,200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,850 shares of company stock worth $2,707,409. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.93 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

