Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $543,000 Stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

OR stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-has-543000-stake-in-osisko-gold-royalties-ltd-or.html.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.