Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 124985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.33 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

