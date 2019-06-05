CANADA GOOSE-TS Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). DA Davidson also issued estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

